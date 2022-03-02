JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in February

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
OTCMKTS JTEKY remained flat at $$26.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. JTEKT has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.
About JTEKT
