JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in February

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

OTCMKTS JTEKY remained flat at $$26.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. JTEKT has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

