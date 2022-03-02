Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

NYSE KAI traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $215.63. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

