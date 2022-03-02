KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,357,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

