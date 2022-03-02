Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Shares Up 4.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 149,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 80,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.
About Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)
