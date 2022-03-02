Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $7.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
