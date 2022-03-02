KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.10

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 12531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,493,000.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

