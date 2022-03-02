KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.05. 71,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,684,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.22.
About KE (NYSE:BEKE)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
