Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total value of $812,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $710.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $739.62 and its 200 day moving average is $787.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

