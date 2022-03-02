KeyCorp Comments on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.39 on Monday. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.24, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,562,000. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

