KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $887,441.97 and $11,469.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

