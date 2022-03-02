KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $887,441.97 and $11,469.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.
About KeyFi
Buying and Selling KeyFi
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.
