Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KFRC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

