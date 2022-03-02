Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kimball International worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

