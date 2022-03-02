Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.17.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$143.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 35,995.00. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$160.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.29.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

