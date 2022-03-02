Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.