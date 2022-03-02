Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNBWY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46. Kirin has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

