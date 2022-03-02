Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

