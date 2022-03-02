Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 1,583,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $4,652,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

