Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

KNX opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 833,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

