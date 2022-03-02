Kodiak Sciences Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

