Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) CEO Sells $9,200,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KOD opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $137.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

