Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
KSS stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
