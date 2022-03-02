Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE KOP opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.