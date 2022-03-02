Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 3.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.