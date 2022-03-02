Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 3.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after buying an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 210,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 288,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 1,038,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

