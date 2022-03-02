Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.