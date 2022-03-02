Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

KRYS opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.