Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.
KRYS opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.
In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
