Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

