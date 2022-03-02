Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

