L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FSTR opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

