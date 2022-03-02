La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

LJPC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,371. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

