Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 30,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, February 19th, James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $346,232.80.

On Monday, February 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.