Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.