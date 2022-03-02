Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
