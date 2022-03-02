LendingClub Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 136.09 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

