Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,087. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.