Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 964 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 12,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,976. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

