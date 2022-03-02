Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

