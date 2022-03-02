Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after purchasing an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

