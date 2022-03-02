Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 229.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shanta Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.07. The firm has a market cap of £101.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.
About Shanta Gold (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.