Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

