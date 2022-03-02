London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,141.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,141.43 ($122.65).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 6,358 ($85.31) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,856 ($132.24). The stock has a market cap of £35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,047.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

