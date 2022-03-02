Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $588,294.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

