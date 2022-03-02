LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

