LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

PBTP stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.