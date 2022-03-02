LPL Financial LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.