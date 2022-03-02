Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,240,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LL stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $473.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

