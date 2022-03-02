Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $8,351.24 and approximately $41.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

