Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$942,134.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

