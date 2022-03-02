Lyft (LYFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00.

1/31/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,447 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

