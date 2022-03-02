Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

