Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
