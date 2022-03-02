Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.