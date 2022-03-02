Man Group plc Buys New Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 299,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 287,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 108,939 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

